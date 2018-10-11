Homes blown away: See photos of Hurricane Michael's destruction in Florida 

Hurricane Michael slammed the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, making it the strongest storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992 to hit the continental U.S.

The storm left destruction in its wake after coming ashore at the tiny town of Mexico Beach, Florida. Two deaths have been reported, neighborhoods were destroyed and hundreds of thousands were left without power. Hurricane Michael has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves through Georgia and South Carolina.

The following are some of the harrowing scenes caused by Hurricane Michael.