Homes blown away: See photos of Hurricane Michael's destruction in Florida 

Television reporters stand as category 4 Hurricane Michael makes land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, FL. 
Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Hurricane Michael slammed the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, making it the strongest storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992 to hit the continental U.S.

The storm left destruction in its wake after coming ashore at the tiny town of Mexico Beach, Florida. Two deaths have been reported, neighborhoods were destroyed and hundreds of thousands were left without power. Hurricane Michael has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves through Georgia and South Carolina.

The following are some of the harrowing scenes caused by Hurricane Michael.

  • Panama City takes a direct hit

    Brian Bon inspects damage in the Panama City, Florida, downtown area after Hurricane Michael made landfall along Florida's Panhandle on Wed., Oct. 10.

    Brian Bon inspects damages in the Panama City, Fla., downtown area after Hurricane Michael made landfall along Florida's Panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. 
    Pedro Portal | Miami Herald | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

  • Storm surge rages in Franklin County

    Waves crash on stilt houses along the shore at Alligator Point in Franklin County, Florida.

    Waves crash on stilt houses along the shore due to Hurricane Michael at Alligator Point in Franklin County, Florida, October 10, 2018. 
    Steve Nesius | Reuters

  • Total destruction

    Kathy Coy stands among what is left of her Panama City home after Hurricane Michael destroyed it. She said she was in the home when it was blown apart and is thankful to be alive.

    Kathy Coy stands among what is left of her home after Hurricane Michael destroyed it on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. She said she was in the home when it was blown apart and is thankful to be alive. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. 
    Joe Raedle | Getty Images

  • Power outages and mass flooding

    A vehicle sits partially submerged in floodwaters as a fallen electricity transmission tower lays on the ground in the background after Hurricane Michael hit in Panama City.

    A vehicle sits partially submerged in floodwaters as a fallen electricity transmission tower lays on the ground in the background after Hurricane Michael hit in Panama City, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Hurricane Michael became the strongest storm to hit the U.S. mainland since 1992, and one of the four most intense in history, with winds that reached 155 miles per hour as it made landfall in Florida. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Luke Sharett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Cleaning up downed trees

    People cut away a tree that fell on a vehicle in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City.

    People cut away a tree that'll on a vehicle in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. 
    Gerald Herbert | AP

  • Neighbors band together

    Residents embrace in front of an apartment building after Hurricane Michael hit in Panama City.

    Residents embrace in front of an apartment building after Hurricane Michael hit in Panama City, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. 
    Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Taking in the devastation

    Haley Nelson stands in front of what is left of her father's trailer home after Hurricane Michael passed through the Florida Panhandle.

    Haley Nelson stands in front of what is left of one of her fathers trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. 
    Joe Raedle | Getty Images

  • A long recovery ahead

    Amanda Logsdon begins the process of trying to clean up her home after the roof was blown off by Hurricane Michael.

    Amanda Logsdon begins the process of trying to clean up her home after the roof was blown off by the passing winds of hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. 
    Joe Raedle | Getty Images

  • Floodwaters in St. Marks

    A resident of St. Marks, Florida, wades through floodwaters near his home.

    A resident of St. Marks, Fla., rescues a cooler out of the floodwaters near his home Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. 
    Chris O'Meara | AP

  • The golden arches in tatters

    A McDonald's sign was damaged by Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach.

    A McDonald's sign damaged by Hurricane Michael is pictured in Panama City Beach, Florida, October 10, 2018.
    Jonathan Bachman | Reuters

  • Businesses take a direct hit

    Mike Lindsey stands in his Panama City antique shop after the winds from Hurricane Michael broke the windows.

    Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida.
    Joe Raedle | Getty Images

  • Stars and stripes

    An American flag battered by Hurricane Michael continues to fly in the rose-colored light of sunset Oct. 10 at Shell Point Beach in Crawfordville, Florida.

    An American flag battered by Hurricane Michael continues to fly in the in the rose colored light of sunset at Shell Point Beach on October 10, 2018 in Crawfordville, Florida.The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. 
    Mark Wallheiser | Getty Images

  • Boats destroyed

    A warehouse of boats was damaged at Treasure Island Marina in Panama City Beach.

    A warehouse of boats is seen damaged at Treasure Island Marina after category 4 Hurricane Michael made land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, FL. 
    Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

  • Picking up the pieces

    A resident looks at belongings scattered on the floor at a home damaged by Hurricane Michael in Panama City.

    A resident looks at belongings scattered on a floor at a damaged home after Hurricane Michael hit in Panama City, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. 
    Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

