In addition to the Fed, Trump can blame his tariffs for the latest market slump

While President Donald Trump has directed his ire at the Federal Reserve for the recent stock market decline, he also has himself to blame.

The president's escalating trade battle with China has added another layer of uncertainty adding to the nervousness caused by rising interest rates.

While the tariffs' impacts have yet to be felt as they have just been implemented, there's fear spreading that when company executives deliver their outlooks soon, the news won't be good. That's compounding fear that already has rippled through the financial world that after years of being dormant, inflation is finally on the prowl.

"The earnings are going to come in pretty much in line," said Michael Cohn, chief investment strategist at Atlantis Asset Management. "The forward guidance is going to be much worse than it's been over the last three or four quarters. It's going to be horrific. That's going to flatline the market for the most part."