Samsung revealed its latest smartphone, the Galaxy A9, featuring the world's first rear camera with four lenses.

The company Thursday said its latest phone will come with 128 gigabytes of storage and up to 512 gigabytes of expandable memory.

The phone also features its Bixby virtual assistant, payment service Samsung Pay and fitness tracker Samsung Health. It will come in three different colors — Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink.

"As a global leader in smartphone innovation, we understand the demand for meaningful innovation in a fast-paced world driven by visual communication," said DJ Koh, president and chief executive of the IT and mobile communications division at Samsung Electronics.

"Building on our legacy in smartphone camera development we're introducing next-generation technology across our entire Galaxy portfolio to give more consumers the opportunity to experience cutting-edge innovation."

Earlier this year, Koh told CNBC the company was planning on including cutting-edge techin its mid-range Galaxy A line of smartphones, even before it does in its high-end ones. Koh also said the firm was set to reveal its rumored foldable smartphone this year.

Many watchers of the company were also anticipating the unveiling of its quad camera. Leaks emerged showing a picture of the phone's rear on Wednesday.