Stocks making the biggest move premarket: DAL, WBA, SQ, FLR, AAPL & more 

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Delta Air Lines – The airline earned an adjusted $1.80 per share for its latest quarter, topping estimates by 6 cents a share. Revenue was also above Street forecasts, and Delta increased its full-year revenue guidance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance – The drugstore operator beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.48 per share. Revenue fell slightly short of analysts forecasts, however.

Square — Chief Financial Officer Sara Friar is leaving the mobile payments company in December. She will become the chief executive officer at neighborhood social network Nextdoor. Square has begun the process of searching for a successor.

Fluor – Fluor said it expected third-quarter revenue of about $4.6 billion, below the $4.95 billion that analysts had estimated for the engineering and construction services company. Fluor is taking several charges related to one project in Europe and another in China.

Apple – Apple is buying part of chip supplier Dialog Semiconductor in a $600 million deal. Dialog has been providing power management chips for Apple since the introduction of the first iPhone in 2007.

Toyota Motor – The automaker and SoftBank have struck their first-ever alliance, joining forces to develop self-driving vehicle services.

Sears Holdings – Sears has begun skipping payments to vendors, according to a Reuters report. That follows reports that the retailer was preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Separately, The Wall Street Journal reports that Sears CEO Edward Lampert will not lend the company money to pay debt due next week.

Tesla — CEO Elon Musk tweeted "This is incorrect" in response to a Financial Times report that 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch is the leading candidate to replace Musk as the automaker's chairman. Musk will give up the chairman's role as part of a recent Securities and Exchange Commission settlement.

Livent – Livent's initial public offering was priced at $17 per share, below the expected range of $18 to $20 a share. The lithium producer's stock will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange.

Lear Corp. – Lear was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs, which thinks the automotive systems and components maker will outperform its peers.

BlackRock – The asset manager will reportedly increase its involvement in alternative investments, putting money into private equity firm Gallatin Point Capital. The Wall Street Journal said BlackRock will invest up to $400 million in client money alongside Gallatin's investments.

CVS, Aetna — New York State regulators reportedly have significant concerns about the CVS purchase of Aetna, which received condition approval from the Justice Department Wednesday. The New York Post reports that the regulators may ask the DOJ for more concessions by the two companies.

Costco – The warehouse retailer reported a September comparable sales increase of 8.4 percent, better than the 5.5 percent increase expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.

CRISPR Therapeutics – The drugmaker said the Food and Drug Administration has lifted a clinical hold on an application for a sickle cell disease treatment developed by CRISPR and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

GoDaddy – Citi upgraded the domain name registrar's stock to "buy" from "neutral," noting an attractive valuation, strong profits, and high free cash flow from recurring subscription revenue.