Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Square stock rose more than 1 percent during post-market trading Thursday. During the day, shares dropped as much as 15 percent in the wake of the the announcement that its CFO Sarah Friar will be leaving the company to become the CEO of social media site Nextdoor. The shares closed down nearly 11 percent at $69.03 a share.

Urban Outfitters, a clothing and lifestyle retailer, shares increased by as much as 3.8 percent during after-hours trading. During the day, several analysts have upgraded the retailer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating or raised their price estimates, including Loop Capital, BidaskClub, Bank of America and Jefferies Financial Group.

FedEx stock gained as much as 1.5 percent after the market closed. This came after news that the US Postal Service has proposed an up to 12 percent increase in shipping costs for services used by FedEx, Amazon and others. These changes, if approved by regulators, will go into effect on Jan. 27, 2019.