The Bambooee team learns the art of a good sales pitch on 'Beyond the Tank'

With a mission to make the world a better place, Noam and Irene Krasniansky made it their goal to reverse the effects of global warming. By making their mark, they set out to create Bambooee — a line of reusable paper towels sourced from bamboo.

In order for this small business to turn into a household staple, the husband-and-wife team appeared on "Shark Tank" — and the rest was history. Thanks to a life-changing offer from Lori Greiner, coupled with a solid product performance, Bambooee is en route to becoming the go-to solution for household messes.

But as every great business owner knows, a good sales pitch can make all the difference in the world. On this next episode of "Beyond the Tank," Greiner visits Bambooee's headquarters, expressing concern for Noam Krasniansky's tendency to interrupt the hosts on QVC. She fears that failure to demonstrate the product well on broadcast TV could get him nixed from the show altogether.

"Having a deal with Lori Greiner has been amazing and a dream come true," Krasniansky said. "Appearing on "Shark Tank' was amazing, but appearing on 'Beyond the Tank' was like winning the lottery twice."

Today, Irene Krasniansky said their company is doing great, and they're even selling other products on QVC now.

"Because we are serial entrepreneurs we always have new ideas on the back burner," Krasniansky said. "We have been able to show Lori new products and ideas. That has been great for us. She has been very supportive."

If there's one thing Krasniansky wants people to know about Bambooee, it's this: "We spend so much of our time and energy in our business." She added: "The best gift we can give ourselves is having people that are supportive and a joy to work with. And we are so grateful to have that."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."












