The 'buyback blackout' and other theories behind this week's market turmoil

The primary factor were worries about the negative effects from the rising interest rate environment, which may slow the economy due to higher corporate and consumer borrowing costs.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is a "long way" from getting rates to neutral in an interview with PBS, which pointed to a possible more aggressive path for rate hikes.

Those remarks sent bond yields higher with the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield reaching levels not seen in years. On Tuesday, the 10-year note yield traded above 3.25 percent hitting its highest level since 2011.

The rise in yields also makes higher equity valuation multiples less attractive because investors use U.S. government bond yields as their "risk-free" discount rate in financial models to value stock investments.