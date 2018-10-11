Walgreens Boots Alliance shares fall as sales growth disappoints

Walgreens Boots Alliance shares fell nearly 3 percent after fourth-quarter revenue fell short, despite a boost from newly acquired stores.

Walgreens reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.5 billion, or $1.55 per share, up from from $802 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, Walgreens earned $1.48 per share, above the $1.45 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The drugstore chain said revenue rose nearly 11 percent to $33.44 billion, boosted by Walgreens' acquisition of 1,932 Rite Aid stores. But sales were shy of the $33.78 billion analysts had expected.

Walgreens' U.S. retail pharmacy sales increased to $25.5 billion in the quarter, a 14.4 percent increase from the same period last year. However, Walgreens attributed the increase in prescriptions filled from its acquisition of Rite Aid stores and central specialty. Stores they operated for the past 12 months saw sales rise just 0.3 percent from the year-ago quarter.

For next fiscal year, Walgreens forecasts adjusted earnings per share between $6.40 and $6.70. Wall Street expects $6.45 per share.

Shares of the company dropped 2.5 percent in premarket trading. They've been essentially flat this year.