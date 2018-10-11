Wall Street is set for another big sell-off, with two-thirds of S&P 500 stocks in correction territory

The third-most powerful storm ever to strike the U.S. mainland headed northeast to soak Georgia and the Carolinas today. Hurricane Michael, now a Category 1, left the Florida Panhandle to assess the devastation left behind. (Reuters)



* How Hurricane Michael got so strong, so quickly (Axios)



President Donald Trump may make a trip to the Hurricane Michael storm zone "Sunday or Monday." Trump received a briefing yesterday on the storm as the then-Category 4 hurricane neared landfall on the Florida Panhandle. (CNBC)

Kanye West is set for lunch with the president today at the White House. He'll meet with Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner. The White House said they'll discuss manufacturing, prison reform, and gang violence. (USA Today)

South Korea today walked back on a proposal to lift some of its unilateral sanctions against North Korea. That followed President Trump's blunt retort that Seoul could "do nothing" without Washington's approval. (AP)

Trump is reluctant to cut off arms sales to Saudi Arabia if the kingdom is found to be responsible for the assumed death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Such a move could hurt the U.S. economy, he suggested. (Politico)



* US intercepts show Saudi crown prince ordered detention of journalist Khashoggi (Washington Post)

A new Gallup poll shows more Americans continue to disapprove more than approve of last year's sweeping tax overhaul bill signed into law by Trump. Sixty-four percent say they have not seen an increase in their take-home pay. (Axios)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "This is incorrect," in response to a report that Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) CEO James Murdoch is the leading candidate to replace Musk as the automaker's chairman. Musk will give up the role as part of a SEC settlement.



* SEC and Tesla support the approval of a settlement (Reuters)

A booster rocket carrying a Soyuz spacecraft with a Russian and American astronaut on board headed for the International Space Station failed mid-air today. The failure forced the crew to make an emergency landing. (Reuters)

Samsung revealed its latest smartphone, the Galaxy A9, featuring the world's first rear camera with four lenses. It includes a main rear camera with 24MP resolution, a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, an ultra-wide lens and a depth lens. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is buying part of chip supplier Dialog Semiconductor in a $600 million deal. U.K.-based Dialog has been providing power management chips for Apple since the introduction of the first iPhone in 2007. (Reuters)

Sears Holdings (SHLD) has begun skipping payments to vendors, according to a Reuters report, adding to concerns about its future. That follows reports that the retailer was preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week.

The Department of Justice gave preliminary approval for CVS Health's (CVS) acquisition of insurer giant Aetna (AET) yesterday, cementing a deal that could transform how U.S. consumers access health care. (CNBC)