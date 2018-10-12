German Chancellor Angela Merkel has seen her grip on power wane following an inconclusive election a year ago.

Now, leading a fragile and fractious coalition government, unpopular with voters and nervously watching the rise of the right-wing on the sidelines, Merkel is facing an open rebellion within her own party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

This is leading Germany's political establishment, and the public, to ask who and what will come after Merkel's time in office comes to an end.

She has been chancellor in Germany since 2005 and has been widely seen as a safe pair of hands, steering the euro zone's largest economy through the financial crisis.

Nicknamed "Mutti" (or mother) in Germany, Merkel was also seen as a driving force for fiscal prudence in the euro zone at the height of the sovereign debt crisis, encouraging countries that had received bailouts to adhere to austerity measures. While her emphasis on austerity made her an unpopular figure among the bailout nations, many admired her for steering the single currency area through the slowdown.

As the euro zone started to recover from its financial woes, another crisis hit the region in 2015 when Europe witnessed an influx of migrants and refugees fleeing conflict in the Middle East, particularly the civil war in Syria.

Again, Merkel garnered praise in many quarters for her principled stance when migration peaked — allowing over a million migrants to enter the country in 2015 — but the decision also cost her dearly. Her permissive position on migration has been cited as a reason that Merkel's party did not fare so well in the country's last election and as helping the rise of right-wing party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD).