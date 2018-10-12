As the Dow plummeted, two of its stocks have weathered the sell-off

Amid a wild week for the Dow, two of its 30 stocks weathered the sell-off: Walmart and Verizon.

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, says one of them could continue to weather any market pressure.

"At these levels, we've got to recognize that portfolio managers have to do something. If they're going to take profits out of the fab five tech stocks — Microsoft, Apple, etc. — they need to put money somewhere. Verizon is one of those names that you can step up and buy," Johnson said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

Over the past two days, Verizon has fallen 3 percent, a shallower drop than the 5 percent decline in the S&P 500 and the Dow.