Boston Dynamics is putting its robotic dog, Spot, to work on construction sites 

Boston Dynamics is testing its robotic dog for commercial uses. The company released a new video showing Spot autonomously navigating around construction sites in Tokyo. The robot is shown carrying specialized equipment that can survey work progress and it has a camera in its hand to perform detailed inspections.

Boston Dynamics, which is owned by Softbank, said that SpotMini is in preproduction and plans to build about 100 of the robots in the next year. The Spot robot will be available to purchase in the second half of 2019 for a variety of applications.

The company also released a video of its humanoid robot Atlas performing new tricks Thursday.

