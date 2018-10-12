Chinese firms are spending less on overseas deals, but they've become more strategic 

China's foreign mergers and acquisitions slowed again in the first half of this year, according to global management consulting firm Bain and Company.
While the slowdown has been notable, Chinese companies are now taking a more sophisticated approach to acquisitions and learning valuable lessons from past mistakes, Bain noted in a report released Thursday.
Chinese overseas acquisitions during the first half of this year reached $22 billion — significantly less than the $56.7 billion the same period in 2017 and $118.7 billion during the first half of 2016, according to Bain.
The report attributed the slowdown to factors such as the weakening Chinese yuan, the trade war with the United States, investment restrictions by some countries and the Chinese government paying closer attention to overseas investments by its companies.
But there is ample room for future growth, Bain said, stressing that China only spends about half of what Japan does on overseas acquisitions as a percentage of GDP.