Citigroup shares rise more than 2% after company reports better-than-expected earnings

Citigroup reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Friday as the company's bottom line received a boost from lower corporate taxes.

Here is how the banking giant's results fared compared to Wall Street estimates:

Earnings: $1.73 per share vs $1.69 expected by Refinitiv

Revenue: $18.389 billion vs $18.501 billion forecast

The company's stock rose more than 2 percent in the premarket on the results.

Citigroup said its effective tax rate fell to 24 percent in the third quarter from 31 percent in the year-earlier period. This helped its third-quarter profit grow by 21.8 percent on a year-over-year basis.

CEO Michael Corbat also said its company's results got a boost from 3 percent growth in loans and a 4 percent climb in deposits. Loans totaled $675 billion at the end of the quarter, while deposits tallied in at $1.005 trillion.

These gains, along with cost cuts across the board, helped Citigroup offset lackluster revenue for the company. Citigroup's overall sales totaled $18.389 billion in the third quarter, slightly below estimates and roughly flat on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue growth was kept in check as sales in Citigroup's Institutional Clients Group business fell 2 percent to $9.2 billion. The decrease was largely driven by a 5 percent decline markets and securities revenue, which totaled $4.5 billion.

Corporate revenue also fell 5 percent to $494 million as the company winded down legacy assets.

Citigroup's stock is down more than 6 percent year to date, lagging that of rival J.P. Morgan Chase, which is up around 2 percent in 2018. J.P. Morgan reported better-than-expected earnings earlier on Friday, sending the stock up slightly in the premarket.

The report comes after Citigroup merged its corporate and investment bank with its capital markets business. According to a memo obtained by CNBC in September, the move's objective is helping Citigroup compete for lucrative advisory and capital market deals.