Cramer Remix: Friday's rally may not be sustainable   

Friday's volatile trading session may have helped stocks pare their losses from earlier in the week, but CNBC's Jim Cramer said it would take more than a market rally in China to mount a sustainable recovery.

"When the stock market falls as hard as it's been falling for the past week, it doesn't take much to give us a bounce," the "Mad Money" host said. "But, listen, we won't get [a] sustainable rebound until it's based on something domestic, something here, which is why we had that intraday sell-off before the late-afternoon bounce."

And the concern that initially spurred the sell-off — the idea that the Federal Reserve's policy could cause an economic slowdown — was still very much intact among investors, Cramer warned.

With that in mind, he turned to his game plan to lay out how investors should look at the week ahead. Wall Street will get a flurry of earnings reports from major companies including Bank of America, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and more.

