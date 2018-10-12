What 9 of the most stunning places in the world look like when viewed from a drone

Drones, unmanned aerial vehicles often equipped with cameras and controlled by remote controls to go up to 11,000 feet, are becoming as ubiquitous as selfie sticks among travelers. In fact, drones might be the new selfie stick. All over the world, tourists are going to great lengths, and great heights, to use them to get impressive aerial videos and photos.

Below, we've rounded up the places that regularly produce some of the best drone footage on the Internet.

Note: Some places don't allow drones without permission from the FAA, and flying rules vary by destination. All drone regulations prohibit flying near commercial airports or over crowds of people. Be sure to check local requirements if you plan on visiting these or any destinations with a drone.

And enjoy the view.

1. Los Angeles, California