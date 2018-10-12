Earnings could be what turns the tide for stocks

"This earnings reporting season is going to tell us whether or not corporate America is ready to say to the administration that trade is hurting us," said Hogan. "The first $50 billion was hitting farmers, and this is going to hit the supply chain of corporate America. PPG said it, and Fastenal said it. There's a credible possibility the biggest cause of the near-term jitters is fear of where guidance goes in the fourth quarter."

Earnings are expected to be about 20 percent higher for the third quarter, and some strategists believe the earnings season could act as a positive catalyst. Others, however, are concerned companies will reveal that there's more pressure on margins than expected.

"It's always hard to say when the bottom is in, but from our perspective there really hasn't been a substantial change in the fundamentals. Probably what is news is we did pick up a couple of signals from companies that are suggesting the tariffs that were put in place in late September may be beginning to have an impact. That's a change from the other round of tariffs," said David Lefkowitz, senior Americas equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office.

He said the sell-off was more of a growth scare and may have had a lot more to do with worries about tariffs than interest rates.

"There's a higher-than-normal degree of uncertainty on that issue. Gauging the precise impact is a little difficult. I don't think the market has incorporated that into its thinking," said Lefkowitz.

Lefkowitz said while the earnings news this quarter could help boost stocks, there will be some minimal hit to profits next year from trade wars. "The scale of the negative impact is relatively small, and our numbers for 2019 are earnings would be trimmed by 2 to 3 percent," he said. Currently, the consensus is 10 percent for earnings growth in 2019, but Lefkowitz expects single digits.

"If we do see a little bit of a normal decay in the earnings growth estimates, the market should be able to digest that," he said. "We're looking for 4 percent earnings growth next year because we're including the 2 to 3 percent tariff impact in our numbers."