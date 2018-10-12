Google's Larry Page has backed two flying-car start-ups — here's a look inside one of them, Opener

Opener's BlackFly can travel for 40 miles at 72 miles per hour in Canada, where it was originally headquartered and still conducts test flights, or for 25 miles at 62 miles per hour in the United States. The discrepancy comes down to how the vehicle is classified in each country and the resulting regulations. Eustace says that, ultimately, regulation will be the biggest challenge to getting these vehicles out into the world.

The first BlackFly crafts will start selling next year, but current rules would restrict them to rural areas. They're classified as ultra-light aircraft in the United States, so they don't require a license to fly. They can operate only over uncongested terrain.

Before any VTOL can actually take to the skies in a real way, federal and local regulations and infrastructure will need to adapt to this new transportation category. Analysts and experts say this will take at least five years.

"I think they have an interesting and fun concept, but I do not see this design doing any real personal transport anytime within the next five years," said Missy Cummings, director of the Humans and Autonomy Laboratory at Duke University, who has researched personal air transport for NASA.

BlackFly has one advantage: the deep-pockets of a tech billionaire to buoy it. While Eustace declined to share details of Page's investment, Opener describes itself as a well-funded private company without need for new investors "for the foreseeable future."

The company was founded by Canadian engineer Marcus Leng, who made his own fortune when he sold a manufacturing company in 1996. Leng became fascinated by the idea of personal aviation and "flew" his first proof-of-concept eVTOL aircraft in 2011 in his front yard (it lifted about 3 feet off the ground). From there, he decided to turn his hobby into a business, with his progressive iterations eventually attracting the attention of Page.