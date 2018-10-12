The CEOs of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Netflix lost nearly $16 billion in personal wealth as tech shares slid Wednesday and Thursday amid a market sell-off.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos took the hardest hit with a two-day loss of nearly $12 billion, followed by Alphabet CEO Larry Page at $2.3 billion. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg saw the value of his shares drop $1.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Reed Hastings and Tim Cook, the chief executives of Netflix and Apple, fared slightly better, with two-day losses of $192 million and $11 million respectively.

Of course, compared to their total net worth, being down a few million or even billion, is a relatively small loss for these tech leaders. And as of Friday midday, tech shares were already rebounding.