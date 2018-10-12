The 56-second ad, bathed in a red-orange tinge, links comments from Democratic leaders with the so-called resistance movement against Trump.

In recent months, demonstrators have heckled Trump administration associates and GOP lawmakers in public, such as White House advisor Stephen Miller, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. During the multiple rounds of Senate hearings on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, protesters accosted senators in hallways and elevators.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday on the Senate floor that "only one side was happy to play host to this toxic fringe behavior. Only one side's leaders are now openly calling for more."

He added: "We will not let mob behavior drown out all the Americans who want to legitimately participate in the policymaking process."

In a radio interview Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said, "I really worry that someone is going to be killed and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation — they have to realize that they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence."

GOP Rep. Dave Brat of Virginia said he was running against the "liberal mob" at a town hall debate in October — a characterization Democrats balked at.

But Democrats and critics of the GOP have been quick to point out that Trump himself seemed to call for violence on multiple occasions during his campaign rallies.

"Trump, more than any leading U.S. figure in recent memory, has actively tried to stoke civil conflict on as many fronts as possible," Greg Sargent, a liberal columnist at The Washington Post, wrote.

Trump used such provocative language on the campaign trail in 2016.

"If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously, OK? Just knock the hell," Trump said in February 2016. "I promise you I will pay for the legal fees. I promise, I promise."

At two more rallies that month, Trump said of one protester: "I'd like to punch him in the face, I'll tell you." Of another, he said: "Try not to hurt him. If you do, I'll defend you in court. Don't worry about it."

At a rally in North Carolina in March, one protester was sucker-punched by an attendee while being escorted out of the building.

After he was elected, Trump appeared to encourage the increased use of violence among police officers, saying at a July 2017 speech: "When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just seen them thrown in, rough. I said, 'Please don't be too nice."