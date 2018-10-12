NFL star Rob Gronkowski is signed to a six-year, $54 million contract with the New England Patriots. But though he's one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league, the 29-year-old has not touched a dime of his NFL money. As he revealed in his 2015 book, "It's Good to Be Gronk," he lives off his endorsements instead.
Gronkowski, who recently teamed up with Honey Nut Cheerios for their Good Rewards program, says that, as a veteran on his team, there is one piece of advice he always gives his rookie teammates about managing their money.
"Financially, I just say, keep it simple," he tells CNBC Make It.
Unlike many other professional leagues where an athlete's contract is guaranteed, most NFL player salaries are contingent upon factors like injuries and team cuts. That's why Gronkowski says he tells his young teammates to "get what you need to live comfortably but don't go crazy with splurging until you feel comfortable in the league."