When he got his first NFL paycheck, Gronkowski says he put it all in the bank. And he spends his endorsement money carefully too. It wasn't until recently, after eight seasons of being frugal, that he finally decided to splurge.

"When I signed my incentive deal last year, my friend had a chain and I was like, 'Dang, man, that's a nice chain,'" Gronkowski told entrepreneur Maverick Carter on an episode of UNINTERRUPTED's "Kneading Dough." "I never had jewelry in my life. He let me wear it last year at a party and it made me feel good."

After a successful 2017 season that included a Super Bowl appearance, Gronkowski decided to treat himself and buy a nice chain.

"Now I know why people got jewelry," he told Carter. "Now I understand why."

Gronkowski isn't the first or only well-paid NFL player to be open about his frugal spending habits. Minnesota Vikings star Kirk Cousins, who is the first quarterback to have a multi-year, fully guaranteed deal and so can count on $84 million coming his way, nonetheless drives a dented GMC Savana van that he purchased from his grandma for $5,000.

Cousins also revealed to GQ that, after being drafted into the league in 2012, he and his wife still spent their summers living in his parents' basement to save on housing costs.

In a 2016 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Cousins explained, "You don't know how long you're going to play. You've got to save every dollar even though you are making a good salary."

