Wall Street is poised to rally after the Dow saw a 2-day plunge of nearly 1,400 points

Rescuers will pick through the rubble of ravaged beach communities searching for survivors today after Michael, one of the most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history, slammed into the Florida Panhandle, killing at least seven people. (Reuters)



* After Michael's rampage: There's 'Nothing left' (AP)

NBC has learned that lawyers for President Donald Trump are preparing written responses to questions sent by special counsel Robert Mueller. The possibility of a sit-down interview with the president is reportedly still being debated.

Sources told CNBC that Dina Powell, a Goldman Sachs (GS) executive, had told friends that she was leaning toward staying at the firm instead of becoming President Trump's next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. (CNBC)

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West spent a stunning and surreal half hour talking to Trump in the Oval Office yesterday afternoon. He was surrounded by White House aides, reporters and former NFL star Jim Brown. (CNBC)

U.S. officials imposed new restrictions on nuclear exports to China. That happened after officials concluded that China was seeking to illicitly acquire the technology to bolster its military and to undermine U.S. industry. (WSJ)

Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the White House has taken steps toward setting up a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as the world's two largest economies clash over trade. (CNBC)



* Trade war could cut China's growth by nearly 2 percentage points over two years: IMF (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) said orders for its vehicles placed by Oct. 15 will still be eligible for a full $7,500 tax credit. The credit begins to reduce at the conclusion of the quarter after the three-month period in which an alternative fuel carmaker sells 200,000 vehicles. (Reuters)

The U.S. Postal Service has proposed a 9 to 12 percent increase in fees for the shipping service used by Amazon (AMZN). The move happens just months Trump criticized the USPS, saying it gives Amazon too good of a deal. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) said it has taken down hundreds of U.S. pages and accounts that were spreading false or misleading political content. The social network said the accounts broke rules against "spam" and "coordinated inauthentic behavior." (WSJ)