Trump reportedly close to naming veteran DC litigator as new White House Counsel

President Donald Trump is on the verge of naming Pat Cipollone, a veteran Washington litigator and a loyalist of the president, as White House Counsel, two published reports said on Saturday.

According to Axios and The Washington Post, Cipollone is preparing to replace Don McGahn, the embattled incumbent White House Counsel who is expected to step down after the midterm election.

Cipollone, a civil litigator with no White House experience, is reportedly well liked among Trump's inner circle — even if he was not an obvious choice, unnamed sources close to the matter told Axios. "But he's a true believer," one source told Axios about Cipollone.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.