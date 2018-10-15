Amazon launches online store featuring 'Shark Tank' products

Call it a match made in entrepreneurs heaven.

Amazon has partnered with "Shark Tank" to feature products made by the entrepreneurs featured on the hit reality show. The e-commerce behemoth announced that it has become an official retail partner for the show on Monday.

"For the first time ever, 'Shark Tank' has a store on Amazon.com dedicated to helping our entrepreneurs scale their businesses and highlight top products from the show," says Barbara Corcoran, one of the investors on the popular show, in a statement released Monday. "We are excited for the Amazon Launchpad Shark Tank Collection to bring products from our entrepreneurs to retail for customers and fans of the series."

The Amazon Launchpad Shark Tank Collection launched with 70 products that were successfully funded on the first nine seasons of the show. Products for sale include the Hatch Baby (a smart baby changing pad), Third Wave Water (a mineral supplement intended to enhance the taste of coffee) and Stasher (a reusable silicon food bag).

"Our first big break as a company came with 'Shark Tank.' It got us the attention we needed to attract a wide audience," says Ann Weiss, CEO of Hatch Baby, in a statement released Monday. "Working with Amazon Launchpad feels like our second big break. We're lucky to work with a team that understands the unique challenges facing entrepreneurs and who specifically supports and provides us with what we need to grow our business."

Any entrepreneurs who have received investments from the Sharks will be considered for inclusion in the program. Those whose products are included in the collection will receive a $15,000 credit for Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud-computing services.

Disclaimer: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."