Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos predicts we'll have 1 trillion humans in the solar system one day — and he laid out Monday how the rocket company plans to help get there.

"I won't be alive to see the fulfillment of that long term mission," Bezos said at the Wired 25th anniversary summit in San Francisco. "We are starting to bump up against the absolute true fact that Earth is finite."

Blue Origin's aim is to lower the cost of access to space, Bezos said. He will spend a "little more" than $1 billion annually to support Blue Origin, he said.

"The dynamism that I have seen over the last 20 years in the internet where incredible things have happened in really short periods of time," Bezos said. "We need thousands of companies. We need the same dynamism in space that we've seen online over the last 20 years. And we can do that."

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic are also eyeing commercial space travel. The effort is "the most important thing" that Bezos is working on, he said, edging out e-commerce site Amazon and the Bezos-owned Washington Post.

