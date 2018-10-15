Department Stores

Here is a map of the 142 Sears and Kmart stores set to close

With Sears Holdings' Monday bankruptcy filing, it plans to shutter 142 of its Kmart and Sears stores by the end of the year. It expects to begin liquidation sales shortly.

The retailer currently has roughly 700 stores open.

"The reduction in the number of stores that the company operates, as well as the reconfiguration of the stores it continues to operate, is part of the company's larger process of transforming its business model to place a greater emphasis on providing dynamic online and in-person shopping experiences for its customers," Sears wrote in the documents filed with the bankruptcy court Monday morning.

Sears will continue to operate − and monitor − the rest of its stores during the holidays.

The retailer said it has roughly 400 stores with positive cash flow it plans to sell in bankruptcy, in hopes of saving the company from liquidation. The buyer could be Sears' Chairman Eddie Lampert, whose hedge fund ESL Investments is already in discussions with Sears about a potential deal, according to the court documents.

"A successful sale of these viable stores as a going concern not only will save Sears and Kmart, but also the jobs of the tens of thousands of employees that depend on the continued operation of such stores," stated the documents. .

Sears Holdings employs roughly 68,000 employees.

The beleaguered retail giant filed for bankruptcy early Monday, unable to pay a $134 million it had come due. The retailer has suffered as new giants has risen and its limited cash-flow have hindered its ability to invest in and revamp its stores.

Here's a list of stores that are closing

Sears

1111 Franklin Ave, Garden City NY

3100 Sw College Rd Ste 300, Ocala FL

1700 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton CA

425 Rice St, St Paul MN

2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorn PA

10785 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood CO

6515 E Southern Ave, Mesa AZ

9800 SW Washington Square Rd, Washington Sq OR

2605 Preston Rd, Frisco TX

12431 Wayzata Blvd, Minnetonka MN

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga TN

7001 S University Blvd, Centennial CO

1201 Boston Post Rd Sp, 2095 Milford CT

1000 E 41S,t Austin TX

2800 N Germantown Prkway, Cordova TN

6929 S Memorial Dr Tulsa, Woodland Hls OK

3177 Chandler Village, Dr Chandler AZ

850 Hartford Tnpk, Waterford CT

3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Southwest Ctr TX

460 N Milwaukee St Boise ID

6002 Slide Rd, Lubbock TX

2100 Southfield Rd, Lincoln Park MI

6301 Nw Loop 410, Ingram TX

6600 Menaul Blvd, Ne Ste 700 Coronado NM

3001 Ming Ave, Bakersfield CA

2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy, Austin TX

3333 Bristol St Costa, Mesa CA

900 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor MI

7600H Kingston Pike, West Town TN

1235 Worcester Rd, Natick MA

400 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville NC

5901 Florin Rd, Florin CA

75 W Route 59 Ste 100, Nanuet NY

100 Neshaminy Mall Cornwallis, Heights PA

1750 Deptford Center Rd, Deptford NJ

1251 Us Highway 31, N Greenwood IN

100 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos CA

5320 Youngstown Rd, Niles OH

1500 Highway 35, Middletown NJ

100 Newmarket Fair Mall, Hampton VA

100 Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto CA

11033 Carolina Place Pkwy, Pineville NC

100 Santa Rosa Plz, Santa Rosa CA

7611 W Thomas Rd Phoenix, Desert Sky AZ

1245 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson NV

3340 Mall Loop Dr, Joliet IL

4807 Outer Loop Louisville, Okolona KY

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia MD

600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Heights NY

3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500, Lakeland FL

3751 S Dogwood Ave, El Centro CA

1401 N Montebello Blvd, Montebello CA

15700 Emerald Way, Bowie MD

2250 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista AZ

300 Mary Esther Blvd F,t Walton Beach FL

3150 S 4Th Ave, Yuma AZ

827 Lancaster Dr Ne, Salem OR

5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129, Dubois PA

2501 Irving Mall, Irving TX

703 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro NC

1050 S Babcock St, Melbourne FL

1011 W Olive Ave, Merced CA

9520 Mall Rd, Morgantown WV

1001 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden AL

3201 W Main St, Norman OK

3500 S Meridian Ste 900, Puyallup WA

2801 Wilma Rudolph, Blvd Clarksville TN

701 Se Wyoming Blvd, Casper WY

2002 S Expy 83, Harlingen TX

2625 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY

303 Us Hwy 301, Blvd W Bradenton FL

Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd, Lakewood NY

3401 S Us Highway, 41 Terre Haute IN

7508 N Navarro, St Victoria TX

50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74, Portsmouth NH

733 N Highway 231, Panama City FL

400 N Center St, Westminster MD

Kmart

2803 E Kanesville Blvd Council, Bluffs IA

1001 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham WA

7100 Nw Prairie View Rd, Kansas City MO

6780 W Washington St, Indianapolis IN

1025 M-24, Lake Orion MI

1351 E Hatch Rd, Modesto CA

1502 South Fourth, St Allentown PA

779 Delsea Dr, N Glassboro NJ

900 N W 76 Boulevard, Gainesville FL

2530 S Euclid Ave, Ontario CA

93 West Campbell Rd, Schenectady NY

6163 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill MD

6239 Turner Lake Road, Covington GA

12350 Sw 8Th Street, Miami FL

835 Solomons Island Rd N Prince, Frederick MD

1530 East Broad Street, Statesville NC

06600 M-66 North, Charlevoix MI

723 3Rd Ave, Jasper IN

111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722, Matamoras PA

Northridge S/C Us Hwy 127, Russell Springs KY

912 County Line Rd, Delano CA

400 Crosstown Road, Peachtree City GA

215 W Hanford/Armona Rd, Lemoore CA

880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh PA

2901-5 N Belt Hwy St., Joseph MO

100 Tarentum Rd, New Kensington PA

1001 Patton Ave, Asheville NC

2590 Military Rd, Niagara Falls NY

528 W Plank Road, Altoona PA

1701 4Th Ave W, Charleston WV

7836 State Ave, Kansas City KS

17840 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights OH

5000 23Rd Ave, Moline IL

1 Flower Valley Shp, Ctr Florissant MO

3701 Broadway St, Quincy IL

4500 Western Blvd, Raleigh NC

3955 S W Murray Blvd, Beaverton OR

375 E Alessandro Blvd, Riverside CA

4000 East 2Nd Street, Casper WY

8363 Lewiston Road, Batavia NY

2302 Cherry Rd Rock, Hill SC

400 South Broadway, Salina KS

15891 State Rt 170, East Liverpool OH

7000 Veterans Memorial, Metairie LA

600 C W Stevens Blvd, Grayson KY

118 Waller Mill Rd, Williamsburg VA

129 West Butler Avenue, Mauldin SC

6364 Springfield Plaza, Springfield VA

6909 Maynardville Pike Ne, Knoxville TN

1170 Mae Street ,Hummelstown PA

3968-A Missouri Flat Road, Placerville CA

2712 W Main S,t Waynesboro VA

1180 Walnut Bottom Rd, Carlisle PA

1111 N 2Nd, Cherokee IA

2307 Superior Webster City IA

4210 N Harlem Ave, Norridge IL

430 W Ridge Rd, Griffith IN

349 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca NY

1000 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville PA

987 Route 6, Mahopac NY

720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51, Pleasant Hills PA

417 Main Street, Madawaska ME

3205 Lincoln Hwy, Thorndale PA

2821 East Main, St Russellville AR

3247 W Noble Ave, Visalia CA

Also see: This map shoes all the locations Sears once operated and what it has left today

—Reporting by CNBC's Lauren Hirsch. Data visualization by CNBC's John Schoen. Source: Court documents.