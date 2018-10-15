Here is a map of the 142 Sears and Kmart stores set to close

With Sears Holdings' Monday bankruptcy filing, it plans to shutter 142 of its Kmart and Sears stores by the end of the year. It expects to begin liquidation sales shortly.

The retailer currently has roughly 700 stores open.

"The reduction in the number of stores that the company operates, as well as the reconfiguration of the stores it continues to operate, is part of the company's larger process of transforming its business model to place a greater emphasis on providing dynamic online and in-person shopping experiences for its customers," Sears wrote in the documents filed with the bankruptcy court Monday morning.

Sears will continue to operate − and monitor − the rest of its stores during the holidays.

The retailer said it has roughly 400 stores with positive cash flow it plans to sell in bankruptcy, in hopes of saving the company from liquidation. The buyer could be Sears' Chairman Eddie Lampert, whose hedge fund ESL Investments is already in discussions with Sears about a potential deal, according to the court documents.

"A successful sale of these viable stores as a going concern not only will save Sears and Kmart, but also the jobs of the tens of thousands of employees that depend on the continued operation of such stores," stated the documents. .

Sears Holdings employs roughly 68,000 employees.

The beleaguered retail giant filed for bankruptcy early Monday, unable to pay a $134 million it had come due. The retailer has suffered as new giants has risen and its limited cash-flow have hindered its ability to invest in and revamp its stores.