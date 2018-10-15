How you can give away up to $11 million and slash your taxes

In 2017, the IRS received 12,711 estate tax returns. Of these, 4,191 addressed gross estates of more than $10 million.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act raised the estate tax exemption to $11.18 million per individual from 2018 to 2025, roughly double the amount from 2017.
Make plans to gift or transfer your assets and get them out of your estate to help trim your estate tax bill.
This means you can transfer more than $11 million, either as a gift while you're alive or as a bequest after death, without having the amount subjected to a 40 percent tax.
Be aware that, at least for now, the tax code's generosity is a limited-time deal. The $11.18 million estate and gift tax exemption is set to expire after the end of 2025, at which point it will revert to $5.49 million – unless Congress acts.
Estate plans are not just for the rich and famous. Anyone with assets, including a home, 401(k) plan or savings account, should think about how those possessions will be distributed one day.
Others may opt to give the bulk of their estate away. In that case, consider setting up a charitable remainder trust, using a donor-advised fund or simply leaving a portion of your assets to a specified charity in your will.