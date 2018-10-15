Maine is offering student debt relief to graduates who live and work in the state.

Known for its lobster and lighthouses, Maine also has one of the oldest populations in the U.S. — the median age in the state is 43, around five years older than the rest of the country. To attract younger workers, Maine is providing tax credits to student loan borrowers.

"We don't have enough people in Maine to satiate our long-term workforce needs," said Nate Wildes, engagement director of Live and Work in Maine, which markets the campaign. "The fact that you have debt and the fact that you've graduated indicate you have something to offer to the economy."

The state government shelled out $13.1 million in tax credits to 7,290 student loan borrowers in 2016, up from around $6.7 million to 4,666 borrowers in 2014.