Between the nation's two largest lotteries, there nearly $1 billion in jackpot money up for grabs. The odds of hitting all winning numbers in either game? Pretty bad.

For the $654 million Mega Million jackpot — which marks the game's second-largest top prize ever — your chance of winning is one in 302.6 million. For Powerball's $345 million top prize, it's one in 292 million.

The chance of winning both is 1 in 75 quadrillion, according to a widely reported 2017 estimate from an Allstate data scientist. That's 75 followed by 15 zeros.