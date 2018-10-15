Personal Finance

There's a combined $1 billion in Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots. Here are your odds of winning

  • For the $654 million Mega Million jackpot, your chance of winning is one in 302.6 million. For Powerball's $345 million top prize, it's one in 292 million.
  • The chance of winning both is 1 in 75 quadrillion (that's 15 zeros), according to a widely reported 2017 estimate from an Allstate data scientist.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images staff

Between the nation's two largest lotteries, there nearly $1 billion in jackpot money up for grabs. The odds of hitting all winning numbers in either game? Pretty bad.

For the $654 million Mega Million jackpot — which marks the game's second-largest top prize ever — your chance of winning is one in 302.6 million. For Powerball's $345 million top prize, it's one in 292 million.

The chance of winning both is 1 in 75 quadrillion, according to a widely reported 2017 estimate from an Allstate data scientist. That's 75 followed by 15 zeros.

Top lottery jackpots

1 $1.586 billion Jan. 13, 2016 Powerball CA, FL, TN
2 $758.7 million Aug. 23, 2017 Powerball MA
3 $656 million Mar. 30, 2012 Mega Millions KS, IL, MD
4 $654 million ???? Mega Millions ????
5 $648 million Dec. 17, 2013 Mega Millions CA, GA
6 $590.5 million May 18, 2013 Powerball FL
7 $587.5 million Nov. 28, 2012 Powerball AZ, MO
8 $564.1 million Feb. 11, 2015 Powerball NC, PR, TX
9 $559.7 million Jan. 6, 2018 Powerball NH
10 $543 million July 24, 2018 Mega Millions CA
Source: Powerball

In comparison, your chance of being struck by lightning in your lifetime is 1 in 14,600, according to the National Weather Service.

If no one hits the Mega Millions jackpot, the prize likely would jump past the game's existing record of $656 million in March 2012. In that instance, the amount was split three ways.

Meanwhile, two past Powerball jackpots were even bigger: nearly $1.6 billion in January 2016 and $758.7 million in August 2017.

The next drawings are Tuesday night for Mega Millions and Wednesday night for Powerball.

