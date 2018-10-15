Microsoft sent me its new Surface Laptop 2 for a test run. After using it for a couple days, I'm convinced that Microsoft can build a heck of a laptop and is more serious than ever about hardware.
This is an Apple-level device with Windows 10, an operating system I've grown to love in recent years.
The Surface Laptop 2 looks killer, especially in the black color I received to review. This model starts at $1,299 with 256GB of storage, while the silver computer is available for $999, though it only has half that amount of storage. Microsoft also sells the laptop in burgundy and blue.