If you like MacBooks, you should take a look at the Surface Laptop 2. It's thin and light, just like you expect from a MacBook, but even beats Apple at some new features.

For one, it has a touchscreen display.

It's convenient to be able to reach out and tap an icon or switch an app through the touchscreen. You can also buy a stylus and use the screen for marking up documents or fine-tuning a Photoshop image. I like that Microsoft still includes a more traditional USB port for keyboards, mice and other peripherals, instead of following Apple and forcing users to USB-C. There's no SD card slot, though, if that's important to you.

Like Apple's MacBook Pros, the Surface Laptop 2 runs on Intel's latest eighth-generation chips. They're more powerful than the prior generation, at least on on paper, but I didn't really notice much difference while working throughout the day in a web browser. Most things felt fast and I was still able to use Photoshop to edit pictures. Without dedicated graphics, this isn't really a machine for hardcore gaming, so keep that in mind.