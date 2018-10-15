France may be home to an abundance of luxury and fashion brands, but when it comes to start-ups, the company that's winning over talent in 2018 is based in the technology space.

PayFit has been crowned as this year's most in-demand French start-up, according to LinkedIn.

It's not the only tech-based firm to receive high praise however, with Aircall and Tiller Systems also appearing in the top 10 list.

To be eligible in this year's top 25 list, businesses must be no older than seven years, have at least 50 employees and be privately held.

LinkedIn examined the actions of its 550 million-plus users, to distinguish the level of employee growth a company has, along with job seeker interest, engagement and ability to attract top talent from renowned firms featured on the top companies list.

CNBC looks at which start-ups won over workers in France this year — and successfully notched a spot in the top 10.

10. Back Market

Global Headcount: 100+

Headquarters: Paris

At Back Market, the company is all about giving devices a second life, with the marketplace letting individuals purchase refurbished consumer goods, like smartphones and laptops. To ensure product quality is maintained, the platform has teamed up with over 170 certified repackers and partner factories altogether, and will only list refurbished products that have a guarantee of 6 months or more.

Concerning company values, Back Market is all about having ambitious team members who show respect and kindness, while having humility and humor.