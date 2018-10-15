UPS opens new packaging facility as it tries to keep up with a surge in online shopping

United Parcel Service said Monday that it was opening its second largest U.S. ground package processing facility in Atlanta as the delivery company seeks to boost capacity at a time when more people are shopping online.

This new site will process roughly 100,000 parcels per hour using more efficient technologies, UPS said, adding that the facility will create 3,000 new jobs in Atlanta.

In February, UPS said that it would invest about $7 billion in new technology, aircraft and automating facilities in 2018.

The shipping company's network has come under pressure as consumers order more packages from Amazon and other e-commerce sites. Deloitte has predicted e-commerce sales could reach as much as $134 billion this holiday season, compared with about $110 billion a year ago.