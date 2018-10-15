US futures point to a triple-digit fall amid Saudi Arabia tensions

U.S. stock index futures pulled back ahead of Monday's open, as investors kept a close eye on a potential slowdown in the Chinese economy and monitored simmering tensions between Saudi Arabia and the West.

At around 4:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures were seen more than 134 points lower, indicating a negative open of 153 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also seen relatively downbeat on Monday morning.

As the new week kicks into action, many investors remained in a cautious mood following an abrupt market shakeout in the previous trading week. The global sell-off was blamed on a series of factors, including the impact of a U.S.-China trade war, a spike in U.S. bond yields and nervousness ahead of earnings season.

U.S. stocks finished almost 300 points higher on Friday but still registered steep losses for the week as investors fretted over rising interest rates. The Dow and S&P 500 finished the previous trading week down more than 4 percent, while the Nasdaq posted a 3.7 percent weekly loss.

Retail sales figures for September are scheduled to be published at around 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Later in the session, Empire State Manufacturing Index data for October and business inventories data for August are both set to be released at around 10:00 a.m.

On the earnings front, Bank of America and Charles Schwab are both set to publish their latest figures before the opening bell.