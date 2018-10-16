Asia Markets

Australian stocks see gains despite overnight slide on Wall Street

  • Major stock indexes stateside saw declines overnight, continuing the overall downward trend from last week on Wall Street.
  • The disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi also remains in focus, with some concerned about the potential impact the fallout could have on oil prices.
  • Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Monday ordered an internal investigation into the disappearance of prominent critic and journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Australian stocks were higher on Tuesday morning.

The ASX 200 traded higher by 0.79 percent in early trade, with most sectors trading higher. The heavily weighted financials subindex saw gains of 1.18 percent with major banks trending higher — Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was higher by 1.45 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia climbed 1.23 percent while National Australia Bank gained 0.94 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,260, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,210. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,271.30.

Overnight on Wall Street, the major indexes saw declines, continuing from their overall trend last week. The S&P 500 slipped by 0.6 percent to close at 2,750.79 while the Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.9 percent to end the trading day stateside at 7,430.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also shed 89.44 points to close at 25,250.55.

Saudi King orders probe

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding missing Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi remained in focus, with markets concerned about the possible impact it could have on oil prices. In overnight trade stateside, the global benchmark Brent crude futures contract rose 35 cents to settle at $80.78 per barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract advanced by 44 cents to settle at $71.78 a barrel.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the royal family, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia's King Salman ordered an internal investigation, in collaboration with a Turkish team, regarding his disappearance amid an international outcry.

"The Saudi and Turkish leaderships are likely to contain the crisis in bilateral relations triggered by the disappearance of Khoshaggi," said analysts from Eurasia Group in a note.

"Following days of heightened tensions, King Salman sent to Ankara a senior delegation that was likely headed by his personal envoy Khalid al Faisal," they said. "The effort behind the scenes is focused on avoiding a diplomatic crisis between the two countries and has succeeded in finding a pathway to deescalate tensions."

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 95.059 as of 7:04 a.m. HK/SIN, after sliding from levels above 95.3 yesterday.

The Japanese yen was at 111.78 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 112 yesterday, while the Australian dollar was at $0.7137 after rising from the $0.71 handle in the previous session.

Here is a look at the data being released in the trading day ahead:

  • China — Consumers Price Index and Producer Price Index for September at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN

— Reuters contributed to this report.

