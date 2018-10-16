Australian stocks see gains despite overnight slide on Wall Street

Australian stocks were higher on Tuesday morning.

The ASX 200 traded higher by 0.79 percent in early trade, with most sectors trading higher. The heavily weighted financials subindex saw gains of 1.18 percent with major banks trending higher — Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was higher by 1.45 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia climbed 1.23 percent while National Australia Bank gained 0.94 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,260, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,210. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,271.30.