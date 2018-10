Boston Dynamics' SpotMini is a workhorse, but it also knows how to have some fun. In the company's latest video, the four-legged robot is shown dancing to "Uptown Funk" and doing moves like the "Running Man."

Boston Dynamics, which is owned by Softbank, said that SpotMini is in preproduction and plans to build about 100 of the robots in the next year. The Spot robot will be available to purchase in the second half of 2019 for a variety of applications.