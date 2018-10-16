Cramer reveals 5 health-care stocks he likes right now, including UnitedHealth and HCA

In volatile times for the stock market, investors need to know the best-positioned stocks in each sector for when they want to do some buying.

That's why CNBC's Jim Cramer has been rolling out sector-by-sector power rankings, his selections of the top five most investable stocks in each market group based on their prospects.

After tackling the communications services, consumer staples, consumer discretionary and energy spaces, the "Mad Money" host turned to health care.

"If, like me, you're worried about a Fed-mandated slowdown, ... you absolutely need some health-care stocks in your portfolio. It's a terrific industry. This is a group of stocks that doesn't need a strong economy in order to thrive," Cramer said. "You don't stop taking medicine just because the economy slows down. Just like the consumer staples, the health-care names are as close as it gets to recession-proof."

Here are Cramer's five favorite power players in the health-care space: