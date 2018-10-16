Hiring managers share the top 3 lies that could cost you the job 

Lying during the job hunt is never acceptable. But some tall tales are worse than others and could cost you the job, according to a recent survey.

This summer, career site Top Resume asked 629 professionals to rank the seriousness of 14 categories of job hunt and resume lies, from work experience to technical capabilities. Those surveyed included HR professionals, recruiters and hiring managers.

While 97 percent of those surveyed said they'd reconsider candidates with any type of lie, there were three categories that could cost an applicant a job: lies about academic degrees; lies about criminal records; and lies about certifications and licenses.

We talked to job coaches and interview experts to get their take on these these common job hunting lies — and what any candidate feeling the pressure to fib should do instead.