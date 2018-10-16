Huawei's new iPhone XS rival lets you charge your phone wirelessly from another phone

Huawei launched new flagship smartphones Tuesday packed with the company's top technology, in a bid to step up its challenge to Apple and Samsung in the high-end market.

The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are the names of the new devices. On the more expensive Pro model, the Chinese tech giant touted a key new feature — the ability to charge your phone wirelessly from another phone.

Huawei calls this "reverse wireless charging" where one smartphone can turn into a charging pad for another compatible wireless-capable phone. That could help people on-the-go get some charge from friends if they can't get to a plug point or don't have a power bank.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be one of the Chinese tech giant's most expensive smartphones on the market. Huawei is starting to play in the segment of the market currently dominated by Apple and Samsung and is looking to show its ability to create innovative premium devices. Huawei has been quickly developing a strategy to bring out cutting-edge features.

So far it appears to have helped them grow market share very quickly. Huawei surpassed Apple in smartphone shipments for the first time in the second quarter of this year, capturing 15.9 percent of shipments, according to research firm IDC. Samsung held 20.9 percent of market share in the second quarter.

In addition to reverse wireless charging, Huawei's Mate 20 Pro includes a 40-Watt "supercharge" battery. The company says it can charge the phone to 70 percent of battery life in just 30 minutes.