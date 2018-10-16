Ohio Gov. John Kasich's super PAC raised just over $300,000 in the third quarter of 2018, giving his political operation a boost as he considers whether to make another run at the White House.

In a new Federal Election Commission filing, the PAC, New Day for America, brought in $335,500 from July into late September. It's the most the group has raked in during a quarter this year, boosted by six-figure sums from a couple individual donors.

The top contributions came from power players within the business community. Kevin Clifford, CEO at mutual fund company American Funds Distributors, donated $100,000, as did venture capitalist Ted Schlein.

Clifford had backed Kasich's presidential ambitions during the 2016 election. He gave $1.3 million to the affiliated pro-Kasich super PAC, the New Day Independent Media Committee, records show.

Schlein, Clifford and a Kasich spokesman did not return calls for comment.

Kasich has yet to decide whether he will run against President Donald Trump in a Republican primary in two years. The Ohio governor ran in 2016, and was the last Republican to drop out as Trump clinched the nomination. Kasich only won his home state during the primaries.

Still, that hasn't discouraged him from considering a fresh attempt at winning the presidency.

"I'm not afraid to run," he recently told Forbes. "I'm trying to figure out how to have the greatest impact. The key in politics is to have the greatest impact. It doesn't mean I have to hold political office to have a voice."

Kasich's hesitation hasn't stopped veteran GOP political operative Bill Kristol from trying to recruit the Ohio governor to run against Trump.

Kristol's nonprofit organization, Defending Democracy Together, has been seeking more moderate candidates, such as Kasich, to take on the president in the next presidential election.

In a recent interview, Kristol told CNBC that he had been in contact with Kasich, along with GOP Sens. Ben Sasse and Jeff Flake.

Yet they echoed what they've said publicly about potentially running – which is that they are focused on serving their constituents and helping Republicans maintain their majorities in Congress in the midterm elections.