Lyft is rolling out a new 30-day ride subscription for $299

Lyft is rolling out a new 30-day ride subscription that offers free or discounted rides for $299 upfront.

With the All-Access Pass, as the company is calling it, riders can take 30 free rides each month, as long as those rides would cost $15 or less each. If you take a more expensive ride, you have to pay the difference. The 31st ride and on for the rest of the month are discounted 5 percent.

The company has previously been testing a monthly plan and is now making the deal official.

"This is the first step toward delivering on our goal of making car ownership optional, and we're constantly looking for more ways to provide passengers with the easiest, most convenient options possible," Lyft said in the announcement.

Lyft's rival Uber is testing a similar monthly pass. Details and pricing vary, but riders typically pay between $4.99 and $15.99 for a flat discount discount on eligible fares.

Both companies want to become the all-in-one transportation platform, incorporating public transit and different vehicle options to the mobile apps. Each company is seeking a broader user and stronger financials as they both head toward an IPO next year.