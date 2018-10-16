Netflix surges after crushing earnings

The company is projecting it will add 9.4 million net subscribers during the fourth quarter.

Netflix will also be relying on its TV and film studios to make more of its own content, rather than licensing content. Shows including "Stranger Things," "Big Mouth," "The Ranch," "Bright," "Godless," "The Kissing Booth," "3%," "Dark," "Sacred Games" and "Nailed It" were created by Netflix studios. It also licenses shows that may have appeared on TV or in theaters before like "Shameless" or "Friends," as well as obtains first-window rights to series like "Orange is the New Black" and "13 Reasons Why."

Netflix will only give guidance to paid membership subscription ads (not total, which includes people who may be using the free trial) starting with its earnings report in January 2019, and will include graphs like the ones above to show its growth trajectory. It will stop including end-of-quarter free trial subscriber numbers in its reports in 2020.

It's also reclassifying some expenses to reflect that it's making more of its own content. "Next quarter, we expect to reclassify certain personnel costs from G&A to Content and Marketing, and from Technology & Development to Other Cost of Revenues," the company wrote in a note to shareholders.

Analysts from Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Raymond James cut their price targets on Netflix ahead of its earnings report, due to a combination of the strength of the dollar, rising interest rates and increasing expenses for the company.

Still, Netflix shares are up more than 80 percent this year, as consumers continue to cut the cord with traditional TV providers. EMarketer projects more than 60 percent of the U.S. population will be using over-the-top services like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Now by the end of the year, an increase of 3 percent from a year earlier.

Disclosure: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal is an investor in Hulu.