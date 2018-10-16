Why PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel swears by this curveball job interview question

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel has vetted some of the biggest names in tech, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek.
To be sure, Thiel doesn't particularly care for interviews. He has even told Forbes they're "overrated." Still, the PayPal co-founder swears by one curveball interview question he says ensures top candidates: "Tell me something that's true that almost nobody agrees with you on."
According to Thiel, this interview question helps pinpoint applicants who are innovative thinkers with an abundance of ideas — the type of person who can survive Silicon Valley's competitive atmosphere.
The question, according to Thiel, tests both originality and courage. "It's always socially awkward to tell the interviewer something that the interviewer might not agree with," the billionaire explains.