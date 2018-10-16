Why PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel swears by this curveball job interview question

So how would Thiel go about answering his own question? The investor says that he has "many" responses, but recommends following the framework, "Most people believe 'X', but the truth is not 'X.'

Many people believe this is an "easy, straightforward" question, adds Thiel, though he says it's actually a tough one to answer because originality is hard to attain. "When you find it, it's really valuable," he says.

Thiel notes that this type of question prevents candidates from giving "glib" answers. It forces them to reason and argue their point of view.

While interviewees can expect Thiel's head scratcher, the billionaire notes that he values resumes and references over the interview experience.

"There are people who interview well, and badly, and the interviews are often misleading in one form or another," explains Thiel.

He continues, "I'm always unsure about how much one can actually learn from interviews."

"I think if you have great references and a great resume that's probably all you need," says Thiel.

