Singapore investor Temasek to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm Sygnia

Israeli cybersecurity company Sygnia said Tuesday that it will be acquired by Singapore investment firm Temasek Holdings, subject to customary signing and closing conditions.

The start-up said that it will maintain its operational independence while collaborating with Temasek and its portfolio companies. Founder and CEO Shachar Levy will remain at the helm of the company.

"Aligning with Temasek will strengthen our capability to provide end to end strategic support to organizations in meeting the specter of cyber threats, and allow us to accelerate building our global reach," Levy said in a statement.

Financial details about the acquisition were not disclosed. Temasek — a Singapore state investment firm with a portfolio worth billions of dollars — declined to comment on the size of the deal. A source familiar with the matter told CNBC that Sygnia will be acquired for $250 million

Sygnia says its services help clients build cyber resilience against growing security threats. For example, the start-up implements a service that simulates massive cyberattack scenarios to stress test networks and critical assets for companies. That allows decision makers to understand how such attacks occur in real time, to identify vulnerabilities within the company and to strengthen their security.