Twitter briefly freaked out Tuesday and started sending notifications with only random strings of numbers and letters.

CEO Jack Dorsey said just before 1 p.m. in New York that the problem "should be fixed" and that the company was working to understand what went wrong.

So far it appears to be a pretty harmless bug, and comes just days after social media giant Facebook updated its users about a widespread hack of its platform. But for a few fleeting minutes, the random characters bug served as fodder for jokes.

Twitter did not immediately return a request for comment from CNBC.