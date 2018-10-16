Tech

Twitter freaked out and sent notifications with random strings of numbers and letters, and nobody knows why

  • CEO Jack Dorsey said just before 1 p.m. in New York that the problem "should be fixed" and that the company was working to understand what went wrong.
  • So far it appears to be a pretty harmless bug.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Twitter's algorithms and content monitoring on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 5, 2018.
Chris Wattie | Reuters
Twitter briefly freaked out Tuesday and started sending notifications with only random strings of numbers and letters.

CEO Jack Dorsey said just before 1 p.m. in New York that the problem "should be fixed" and that the company was working to understand what went wrong.

So far it appears to be a pretty harmless bug, and comes just days after social media giant Facebook updated its users about a widespread hack of its platform. But for a few fleeting minutes, the random characters bug served as fodder for jokes.

Twitter did not immediately return a request for comment from CNBC.

