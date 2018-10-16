United Airlines shares climb after carrier grows profits despite bigger fuel bill

Strong travel demand and higher fares helped United Continental Holdings grow its third-quarter profit nearly 30 percent, despite a surge in fuel costs.

Shares of United Airlines' parent company rose more than 4 percent in after-market trading after it posted results in the July-September quarter on Tuesday.

United's net income in the quarter, which includes the peak summer travel season, rose almost 30 percent from a year ago to $863 million on revenues of about $11 billion, which climbed more than 11 percent from the July-September period of 2017.

The airline's fuel cost increased more than 35 percent in the quarter, United said.

Revenue per available seat mile, a key metric of how much airlines are generating for each seat they fly a mile rose 6.1 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier.

United posted adjusted per-share earnings of $3.06, just shy of an expected $3.07 a share, according to average estimates by analysts polled by Refinitiv, formerly Thomson Reuters.

The company's stock is up roughly 24 percent so far this year, while most of its U.S. competitors' stock prices have struggled. The carrier exceeded profit expectations in the first half of the year despite an aggressive-growth strategy that initially drew skepticism from investors when it was announced earlier this year.

United also slightly raised its forecast for full-year profits from $7.25 to $8.25 per share to $8 to $8.25 per share.

The airline's executives will hold a call with analysts on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Rivals Southwest Airlines and American Airlines report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 25.