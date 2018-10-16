Walmart pairs with Advance Auto Parts to create online specialty auto parts store

Walmart on Tuesday announced a 2019 partnership with Advance Auto Parts to create a specialty auto parts store on Walmart.com. It will sell common auto parts and accessories, including tires, lube, and battery services, both online and in its 2,500 Walmart Auto Care Centers nationwide.

"This year, we've been incredibly focused on building our offering on Walmart.com to ensure we have the specialty assortment that our customers are looking for," said Phillip Oaks, vice president of retail merchandising at Walmart e-commerce. "This comprehensive partnership will enhance almost every aspect of the automotive customer shopping experience – from the product offering online to fulfillment capabilities."

The partnership will also bring home delivery and same-day pickup in both Walmart and Advance stores.

Advance Auto Parts has 6,400 stores and 70,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Walmart has been acquiring several companies in the past few months to compete with other retail giants such as Amazon. It recently bought the lingerie company Bare Necessities. Earlier in October, it acquired Eloquii, a retailer that sells plus-sized clothes, for $100 million. It also announced a partnership with U.S. movie studio Metro Goldwyn Mayer to create content with its video-on-demand service Vudu. In September, Walmart Mexico bought food delivery company Cornershop for $225 million.