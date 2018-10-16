For the star behind popular YouTube channel "Yoga With Adriene," Adriene Mishler is used to people sharing their opinions on the brand's platforms.

Most of the time, people are posting suggestions for future videos or offering their appreciation for what the yoga tutorials have provided. Like any other pioneering YouTuber however, Mishler is prone to seeing the odd negative comment or two.

With the majority of feedback on the "Yoga With Adriene" (YWA) channel looking positive, it seems that Mishler has a knack for tackling negative energy online. So, how does she do it? By simply, beating people to the punch.

"In the beginning, I used a lot of self-deprecating humor, to kind of go 'OK this is going to be the part where somebody goes 'Oh, (f---) you Adriene' or 'This girl is talking about self-love.'"

"And right when I feel, and I still do this, right when I feel like people are going to shut down, or give up on themselves — I try to somehow, whether that's through humor or philosophy or just my gut instinct – whatever it may be that day: I try to beat them to the punch," Mishler, the YWA host told CNBC Make It.

"I feel like that kind of helps guide the commentary," she said, adding that "to be honest, it really is positive" on the channel overall.