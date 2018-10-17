Asia stocks rise on the back of an overnight bounce on Wall Street

Stocks in Asia were higher on Wednesday morning following a strong bounce on Wall Street overnight.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 advanced by 1.32 percent in early trade, while the Topix index also saw gains of 1.16 percent, with most sectors trending up.

Shares of Softbank jumped above 4 percent in the morning after the company's Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure said it was "anxiously looking" at developments related to the disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Softbank has close ties to the Saudi administration, with a significant proportion of its investment capital stemming from the country.

In South Korea, the Kospi also bounced higher by 1.64 percent in early trade, with shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics seeing gains of 1.83 percent.

The ASX 200 traded up by 0.84 percent in the morning, with most sectors trending higher — the energy subindex was up by 0.62 percent, while the heavily weighted financials industry saw a gain of 1.21 percent.

Hong Kong's stock market is closed for a public holiday.