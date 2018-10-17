Cramer flags 5 industrial stocks he likes right now, including Union Pacific and Boeing

CNBC's Jim Cramer has been pinpointing the most investable stocks in sectors from health care to energy, and on Wednesday, he turned to what he called "the most fraught cohort in this entire market": the industrials.

"If there's one thing I know from running a hedge fund, it's that the industrials become very tough to own when interest rates are rising," the "Mad Money" host said after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its aggressive rate hike agenda.

"The Fed thinks the economy got too hot and they want to cool it down," he continued. "But the industrials do really well in a hot economy; they do much worse in a colder economy."

Cramer didn't want investors to avoid the group entirely, but asked them to be more selective. He noted that some subgroups, like aerospace, are still holding up despite others, like the auto industry, seeing widespread weakness.

Here are the top five industrial stocks he believes are the most investable right now: